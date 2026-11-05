Devon Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.01 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.42 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The oil and gas exploration company posted revenue of $6.86 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.33 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVN