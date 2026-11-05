Five9: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Five9 Inc. (FIVN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $14.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software to call centers posted revenue of $323.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $318.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Five9 expects its per-share earnings to range from 88 cents to 92 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $328 million to $334 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Five9 expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.17 to $3.21 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.27 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIVN