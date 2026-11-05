Alpha and Omega: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (AOSL) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $177.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Alpha and Omega said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $190 million.

Alpha and Omega shares have dropped nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.48, a decrease of 32% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOSL