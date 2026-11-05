Protagonist Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $220 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, California-based company said it had profit of $3.07.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.58 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $274.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $267 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTGX