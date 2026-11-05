Clean Energy Fuels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newport Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 3 cents per share.

The provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets posted revenue of $112.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLNE