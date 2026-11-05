Live Nation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $447.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had net income of $1.69.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The ticket seller and concert promoter posted revenue of $10.11 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.57 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYV