Artivion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $7.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Kennesaw, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The biological medical device maker posted revenue of $123.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Artivion said it expects revenue in the range of $484 million to $492 million.

Artivion shares have dropped 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $25, a decline of 46% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AORT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AORT