Elicio Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (ELTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $8 million in its third quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELTX