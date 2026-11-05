VTEX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — VTEX (VTEX) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $3 million.

The Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The company that helps retailers build e-commerce businesses posted revenue of $63.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTEX