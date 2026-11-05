Simon Property: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The Indianapolis-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $1.28 billion, or $3.37 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $3.32 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $499 million, or $1.54 per share.

The shopping mall real estate investment trust, based in Indianapolis, posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

Simon Property expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $13.30 to $13.40 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPG