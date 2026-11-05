McDonell powers into state volleyball championship in sweeping fashion

GREEN BAY — The Division 4 girls volleyball postseason has seen a wrecking ball come through it this fall.

That force of disruption is the Chippewa Falls McDonell volleyball team.

The No. 1 Macks didn’t drop a set in regional nor sectional play heading into the state Division 4 state semifinals Thursday at the Resch Center.

They made sure to keep that trend going Thursday, sweeping the fourth-seeded Sheboygan Christian Eagles 25-9, 25-21, 25–17 to reach their fifth Division 4 State Championship match.

“We did a good job playing together and sticking together as a team,” Macks coach Kat Hanson said. “We had some errors there in the middle of the match that allowed the score to kind of get a little bit closer than we were comfortable with, but we battled together and showed the ability to continue pressing when things got tight.”

In the title match, the Macks (41-4) will take on defending D4 champion Heritage Christian (32-9) at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

McDonell, and specifically senior Rylie Christianson, were dancing from the first set onwards.

“I think all of the support from our fans and our school, and especially my parents and coaches, allow me to just breathe,” Christianson said. “I feel like that's also who I am as a person. I live for adrenaline and I live for big moments. So, I always want to make it a super enjoyable time, especially because this is my one and only time.”

Christianson danced above the net for six kills, three digs and a block in a dominant Macks first set win. She had a team-high 12 kills Thursday, including the match clincher.

“It's a super surreal experience,” Christianson said. “Throughout the years that I've been in high school, I feel like it's extra special because this is my senior year and this group of girls that we have makes everything so special.”

McDonell used a 14-0 run to its advantage, ending the set on a 16-3 run thanks to a combo block from Erin and Anne Siegenthaler.

“We bond very well with one another,” Erin Siegenthaler said. “When you're able to bond off the court, then it makes being on the court with one another more enjoyable.”

Three aces and 10 blocks also helped the Macks in the set.

“The way that they came out in set one was awesome,” Hanson said. “We were energetic, we played crisp, we played disciplined, and that allowed the score to reflect that.”

“They ran a fast offense,” Eagles coach Melissa Neeb said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game. We had to learn things in the first set.”

The Eagles (23-13) came out stronger in sets two and three, enjoying a two-point cushion for the majority of the second set.

“We made some adjustments and came back stronger in the next two,” Neeb said. “That was fun to see the girls fight through that.”

Accounting for every Mack attacker proved difficult for the Eagles down the stretch.

Macks juniors Payton Hepfler and Sophia Sikora took over in the second set, with Sikora striking six kills and Hepfler finding room for four aces.

McDonell used a balanced approach in set three to clinch a trip to Saturday's championship match.

The Macks racked up 40 kills, assisted by Erin Siegenthaler 27 times. The Siegenthalers combined for eight kills Thursday, followed by Sikora’s nine, Hepfler’s six and Taylan Hanson’s five.

Heritage Christian swept Columbus Catholic on Thursday and swept McDonell rival Eau Claire Regis in last year’s championship.

“To be at this level, you have to be a good team,” Hanson said. “We have to know that we're going to play disciplined ball and control what's on our side.

"These kids have been dreaming about this moment forever. It feels so surreal to be sitting here after getting through some pretty tough teams. They get to live that (dream) together and live for a few more days.”