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Sports
Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings
By The Associated Press,6 days ago
(All times Mountain)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsFriday, November 6COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)7 p.m.
Troy at Florida State — ACCNX
7:30 p.m.
Arkansas State at Alabama — SECN+
8 p.m.
Texas Southern at LSU — SECN+
Mississippi Valley State at Oklahoma — SECN+
8:30 p.m.
Central Arkansas at Mississippi — SECN+
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)11:30 a.m.
Northwestern State at Arkansas — SECN+
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Mississippi — SECN+
6:30 p.m.
Mississippi State at Tennessee — SECN+
7 p.m.
Alabama at Kentucky — SECN+
Georgia at Auburn — SECN+
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.