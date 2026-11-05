Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings

(All times Mountain)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsFriday, November 6COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)7 p.m.

Troy at Florida State — ACCNX

7:30 p.m.

Arkansas State at Alabama — SECN+

8 p.m.

Texas Southern at LSU — SECN+

Mississippi Valley State at Oklahoma — SECN+

8:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Mississippi — SECN+

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)11:30 a.m.

Northwestern State at Arkansas — SECN+

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Mississippi — SECN+

6:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Tennessee — SECN+

7 p.m.

Alabama at Kentucky — SECN+

Georgia at Auburn — SECN+

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.