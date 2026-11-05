Irving and the Buccaneers visit Swift and the Bears in a matchup of the NFL's top rushing teams

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson knows a little something about a successful rushing attack. And he's impressed with Tampa Bay's ground game.

The NFL's top rushing teams face off when Bucky Irving and Tampa Bay visit D’Andre Swift and Chicago on Sunday night. The Buccaneers are averaging a league-high 168.6 yards on the ground, and the Bears are second at 150.8 yards per game.

“I mean, I’m telling you, this offensive line is really good,” Johnson said. “The scheme is really good. They have a lot of variety with which they do things. Then the backs are phenomenal as well. It’s a potent, potent rushing attack. ... So that’ll be a huge challenge for us.”

Tampa Bay's ground game was so good in Week 8 that it beat Atlanta 16-0 without completing a pass. Irving rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown in wet conditions as the Buccaneers set a franchise record with 324 yards on the ground.

Tampa Bay is averaging 231.3 yards rushing over its past four games, winning three times during the impressive stretch.

“I think we’ve tweaked some things, obviously, in how we’re running it and the things that certain guys can do well up front, as well as what kind of runs the backs can do," coach Todd Bowles said. “I think the coaches get more comfortable with the players and vice versa, and everybody is settling into the scheme and kind of buying in and being on the same page, really.”

Tampa Bay's tight ends — especially Cade Otton and Payne Durham — have played an important role in clearing the way for Irving and Kenny Gainwell, who rushed for 140 yards against the Falcons.

“The last couple of weeks we’re riding the hot hand with the run game, and it’s been great with the 12, 13 personnel and the heavier sets,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said.

Chicago's ground game has slowed since a fast start. The Bears rushed for 785 yards in their first four games, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and 421 in their past four, averaging 3.5 yards per attempt.

Swift scored three touchdowns during Monday night’s 34-17 win at Seattle, but he finished with just 69 yards on a season-high 27 carries. Fellow running back Kyle Monangai could return against the Bucs after missing four games with thumb and toe injuries.

“It’s been a little bit spotty. We stick with it though,” Johnson said. “I know first-half rushing hasn’t been as effective as second-half rushing. That’s one of those things that I know that eventually we will break through. We’re too good up front not to do that.”

Need to know

Tampa Bay (3-5) at Chicago (6-2)

When/where to watch: Sunday 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC.

Latest odds: Bears by 6 1/2.

Against the spread: Buccaneers 3-5, Bears 6-2.

Last week: Buccaneers beat the Falcons 16-0; Bears beat the Seahawks 34-17.

Last meeting: Buccaneers beat the Bears 27-17 on Sept. 17, 2023.

Series record: Bears lead 40-22.

Matchup to watch

Buccaneers NT Vita Vea vs. Bears C Garrett Bradbury. The 31-year-old Vea is one of the NFL's top interior defensive linemen. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 347 pounds, he helped the Bucs limit the Falcons to 99 yards rushing and 224 yards overall. Vea agreed to a contract extension in August. Bradbury took over at center for Chicago after he was acquired in an offseason trade with New England. He has started each of his 113 career games.

Stats and stuff

— It's the first meeting between Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, and Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the top selection in 2024. Mayfield is 13-11 when facing a No. 1 overall pick as the opponent’s starting QB, including an 8-6 record in such games with Tampa Bay.

— Chicago leads the NFL with 3,098 yards on offense. The Bears have the No. 3 total offense in the league, averaging 387.3 yards per game.

— Tampa Bay cornerback Zyon McCollum is going for his third consecutive game with an interception.

— Irving is from Chicago and played for Hillcrest High School, about 25 miles south of Soldier Field.

— Swift has rushed for seven TDs in the past four games and a career-high 10 on the season. He has 48 rushing touchdowns in 97 career games.

— The Bears have an NFL-high 22 drives of five-plus minutes this season. They also lead the league in average time of possession at 35:27.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here