Democrat Jessica Killin wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 5th Congressional District

Democrat Jessica Killin won election Thursday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Colorado's 5th Congressional District, defeating Republican incumbent Jeff Crank. Killin is a former Army captain who later worked as an executive at insurance company USAA and then as chief of staff to second gentleman Doug Emhoff when Kamala Harris was vice president. Crank, who once worked as a congressional aide, was seeking a second term. He previously oversaw the Colorado chapter of the conservative political advocacy group Americans for Prosperity and ran a real estate investment company. The Associated Press declared Killin the winner at 2:38 p.m. EST.