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Politics

Democrat JoAnna Mendoza wins election to U.S. House in Arizona's 6th Congressional District

By The Associated Press,

6 days ago

Democrat JoAnna Mendoza won election Thursday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Arizona's 6th Congressional District, defeating Republican incumbent Juan Ciscomani. Mendoza is a single mother, the daughter of farmworkers, a retired drill instructor for the U.S. Marines and a former congressional aide. She leaned heavily on that biography in her campaign against Ciscomani, who represented the district for two terms. The district that touches the U.S.-Mexico border has a long history of pingponging between the parties in close races. The Associated Press declared Mendoza the winner at 2:38 p.m. EST.

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