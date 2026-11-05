Republican Anna Luna wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 13th Congressional District

Republican Anna Paulina Luna won election Thursday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Florida's 13th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Leela Gray. Luna is an Air Force veteran who has served two terms in Congress and is a close ally of President Donald Trump. She represents a Gulf Coast district that was redrawn to favor Republicans even more than it already did. Gray is a retired Army brigadier general and has served as a strategic adviser to the United States Army Cyber Command. She also is an attorney. The Associated Press declared Luna the winner at 2:38 p.m. EST.