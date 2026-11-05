International Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — LAREDO, Texas (AP) — International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) on Thursday reported net income of $114.5 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Laredo, Texas, said it had earnings of $1.84 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $246.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $195 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBOC