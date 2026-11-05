US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “A Court of Splintered Harmony” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

2. “The Hollow” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

3. “The French Illusion” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “Threshing Day (Wing and Claw ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

5. “The Witch (deluxe ed.)” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

7. “A Married Little Christmas (deluxe ed.)” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

8. “The Family Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

9. “Threshing Day” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

10. “Chain Reaction” by Child/Child (Bantam)

11. “Partita” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

12. “Miss Wolcott’s Ghost” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

13. “Hollow Bones” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

14. “The Pirate Queen” by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday)

15. “Peck & Peck” by Bonnie Garmus (Scribner)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Simply Ina” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

2. “Contend” by Philip Anthony Mitchell (Thomas Nelson)

3. “Simple Kitchen Magic” by Rebekah Moyer (DK)

4. “And I Will Tell You Mine” by Sophia Bush (Flatiron)

5. “In the Shadow of Eight” by Collin Gosselin (Grand Central)

6. “Andy’s Bravo Scrapbook” by Andy Cohen (Crown/Cohen)

7. “Coffee, for Here” by Morgan Eckroth (Clarkson Potter)

8. “Guinness World Records 2027” (Guinness World Records)

9. “Uniting the States” by Brian Kilmeade (Morrow)

10. “Princes and Thieves” by Matthew Cole (One Signal)

11. “Blockers” by Michael Lewis (Norton)

12. “The Stones Cry Out” by Dinesh D’Souza (Frontline)

13. “The American Way of Killing” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

14. “The Battle for Your Soul” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

15. “Protocols” by Andrew D. Huberman (Simon Element)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Keeper (deluxe ed.)” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

2. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

3. “Murdoku” by Manuel Garand (Puzzlewright)

4. “Christmas Staycation” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

5. “The Killer Isn’t Alice” by Iris Starling (Little, Brown)

6. “Murdoku: Around the World” by Manuel Garand (Puzzlewright)

7. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

8. “The Summer Hikaru Died, Vol. 8” by Mokumokuren (Yen)

9. “Brain Damage” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All, Vol. 4” by Sumiko Arai (Yen)

11. “Carl’s Doomsday Scenario” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

12. “Heated Rivalry (deluxe ed.)” by Rachel Reid (Harlequin)

13. “Dungeon Crawler Carl, Vol. 2” by Matt Dinniman et al. (Vault)

14. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

15. “The Long Game (deluxe ed.)” by Rachel Reid (Harlequin)