Democrat Shannon Taylor wins election to U.S. House in Virginia's 1st Congressional District

Democrat Shannon Taylor won election Thursday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Virginia's 1st Congressional District, defeating Republican incumbent Rob J. Wittman. Taylor has served as the top prosecutor in a suburban Richmond county for 14 years. She has said she would use her background to help fight corruption in Washington, including a ban on stock trading and a lifetime federal lobbying ban for members of Congress. Wittman is serving his 10th term in the House and is a longstanding member of the House Armed Services Committee. The Associated Press declared Taylor the winner at 11:59 a.m. EST.