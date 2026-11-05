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Republican John McGuire wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 5th Congressional District
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
Republican John McGuire won election Thursday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Virginia's 5th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Tom Perriello. McGuire is a former Navy SEAL who used President Donald Trump's endorsement two years ago to defeat the Republican incumbent and win the general election in this conservative-leaning district. He was a state senator before winning federal office. Perriello served one term in Congress during the first two years of Barack Obama's presidency but lost in what was a brutal midterm cycle for Democrats. Subsequently, he has served as a diplomat, first as special envoy for the Africa Great Lakes region and later as special envoy for Sudan. The Associated Press declared McGuire the winner at 11:59 a.m. EST.