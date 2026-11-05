Democrat Don Davis wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District

Democrat Don Davis won election Thursday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing North Carolina's 1st Congressional District, defeating Republican Laurie Buckhout. Davis’ victory in a rematch against Buckhout comes in a newly drawn congressional district that leans more Republican. Buckhout had President Donald Trump's support as Davis, an Air Force veteran, sought a third term. The Associated Press declared Davis the winner at 11:58 a.m. EST.