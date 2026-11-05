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Politics

Democrat Don Davis wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District

By The Associated Press,

4 days ago

Democrat Don Davis won election Thursday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing North Carolina's 1st Congressional District, defeating Republican Laurie Buckhout. Davis’ victory in a rematch against Buckhout comes in a newly drawn congressional district that leans more Republican. Buckhout had President Donald Trump's support as Davis, an Air Force veteran, sought a third term. The Associated Press declared Davis the winner at 11:58 a.m. EST.

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