Chippewa Manor celebrates Veterans Day

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Lani Rethaber has seen the value that a service dog can bring to a veteran. Rethaber talks about veterans who had become withdrawn and avoid social activities with friends and family, and struggle to sleep.

Rethaber is executive director of Wausau-based PatriotK9s of Wisconsin, which places between 11 and 25 dogs with veterans annually.

The Chippewa Manor held its 18th annual Veterans Salute on Thursday, where the retirement community home presented Rethaber with a check for $57,100, collected over the past year.

"I was overwhelmed," Rethaber said after the ceremony was over. "It's remarkable someone can raise that amount for us."

Rethaber brought AISA, a K9 he described as one of their "ambassador dogs" for events like the one Thursday. He's a certified dog trainer, and he said the cost to acquire and train a service dog is now about $30,000.

"Our work is about helping that person become independent again," Rethaber said. He told the crowd about the process they go through to find eligible veterans and connect them with the type of dog they need.

Jill Gengler, Chippewa Manor campus president, said they started the "Paws For A Cause" fundraising campaign a year ago, with a goal of raising $25,000. She said they held cookie auctions and T-shirt sales, but also organized a golf outing and had an event tied to an Eau Claire Express game last summer, too. She was stunned that they not only hit their fundraising goal, but more than doubled it.

"It's an extraordinary accomplishment," Gengler said. "The goal was to connect with a veteran in need, to change their life. This success belongs to our entire community."

This year marked the 18th consecutive Veterans Day event at the Chippewa Manor, holding it every year since 2009. About 100 people attended the event, which has traditionally been held a day or two before the actual holiday, set for next Wednesday.

Over the course of the annual event, the Manor has compiled framed stories and presented them to 160 different veterans who either worked or resided in the Manor. Five more plaques were presented Thursday.

"It's truly our privilege to honor you," Gengler told the crowd.

Gengler added, "We have so many (veterans) that live and serve with us, and we want them to know they are appreciated."

Chippewa Falls Mayor Jason Hiess addressed the crowd and thanked the veterans for their service.

As has become tradition, the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council presented a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps, and there was a plane flyover in the “missing man” formation.

The Manor has created a large mural of all the plaques and the piece has been displayed at area libraries, museums and VFW halls.