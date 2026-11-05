Shelton's season best 43rd win moves him into Paris Masters quarterfinals along with Alcaraz

PARIS (AP) — Ben Shelton beat Arthur Rinderknech 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) on Thursday for a season's best 43rd win and a spot in the Paris Masters quarterfinals.

The U.S. Open runner-up next faces No. 12 Tommy Paul in an all-American contest. It will be their fifth career meeting, with the players on two wins each, and the first since 2024.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been on the court, but I’m looking forward to it,” Shelton said. “He’s in great form right now. A great player, a great friend.”

Paul earlier beat Quentin Halys 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the third round to maintain an outside chance of clinching one of the two remaining spots for the Nov. 15-22 ATP Finals in Turin.

“I've been rooting for him all year to make a push and make it to Turin,” said Shelton, who is among the six players already qualified. “It will be fireworks tomorrow.”

Earlier, Carlos Alcaraz advanced after Matteo Berrettini withdrew from their third-round match because of an arm injury. The big-serving Italian did not specify which arm but said in an Instagram post that he has been in pain for a few days.

The second-seeded Alcaraz’s quarterfinal opponent will be the winner of a match later Thursday between sixth-seeded Arthur Fils and No. 11 Taylor Fritz, who is also trying to reach the ATP Finals. A loss for Fritz later would qualify fellow American Frances Tiafoe.

After beating Novak Djokovic in the second round, qualifier Rinky Hijikata advanced with a 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over Tomas Etcheverry.

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