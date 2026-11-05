BC-Corn Futures

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 10:00:00 AM Thursday, November 05.

Corn (CBOT)

5,000 bu minimum- cents per bushel

ContractOpenHighLowLastChangeToday's VolumeWednesday's VolumeDec 26445.50447.75442.00442.25-2.0065338191398Mar 27459.50461.75456.25456.50-1.7536680118515May 27467.75470.00464.75465.00-1.501122039893Jul 27474.75477.25472.25472.25-1.25946736831Sep 27472.25474.25469.75469.75-1.00302611560Dec 27486.25488.75484.50484.75-.75342416944Mar 28499.00501.50498.50498.50-.501231135May 28507.25509.75507.25507.50+1.0091162Jul 28512.25512.50509.25509.75-.2570345Sep 28489.50489.75487.00487.00-1.252180

Est vol 129,460

Wed.'s vol 416,863

Open int 1,914,485

Open Interest Change +23409