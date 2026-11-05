BC-Gold Futures

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 10:00:00 AM Thursday, November 05.

Gold (COMX)

100 troy oz.- dollars per troy oz.

ContractOpenHighLowLastChangeToday's VolumeWednesday's VolumeNov 264114.004134.004105.004105.00+43.902617Dec 264075.404155.804067.004115.10+42.10121399226987Jan 274092.904166.904092.904133.30+42.10171355Feb 274107.004188.004101.604151.20+44.401068921252Mar 274137.104201.404135.704192.20+69.80194244Apr 274139.404222.204135.004183.20+43.8024125876Jun 274179.404257.804179.404206.10+32.009673305Jul 274259.604259.604259.604259.60+68.6011Aug 274237.104272.104237.104272.10+63.201881059Dec 274307.004350.904307.004311.80+35.302421098Jan 284324.904324.904324.904324.90+31.7011

Est vol 136,474

Wed.'s vol 261,009

Open int 394,438

Open Interest Change +4815