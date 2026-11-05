Heavy rains cause flash flooding in north Georgia, forcing water rescues and evacuations

McCAYSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms with heavy rain caused flash flooding in parts of north Georgia overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with dangerous conditions making water rescues difficult.

In north-central Georgia, the National Weather Service said Thursday morning that thunderstorms had dropped 3 to 5 inches (8 to 13 centimeters) of rain in McCaysville, causing life-threatening flash flooding. The small town is just across the Toccoa River from Copperhill, Tennessee and is home to about 1,000 residents.

McCaysville Police Chief Michael Earley told local news outlets that more than 30 rescues were conducted overnight. He said the water was over the roofs of some homes and rescue boats were having trouble navigating the rushing water.

The Fannin County Emergency Management Agency said swift water rescue teams evacuated residents but numerous people remained stranded, including some in areas where emergency crews couldn’t access due to dangerous conditions. It did not specify how many people were affected or whether there were any injuries.

“Please do not let the rain stopping give you a false sense of security,” the agency said on social media. “Floodwaters remain extremely dangerous, and conditions can continue to worsen even after the rain has stopped.”