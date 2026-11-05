Ivanhoe Electric: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The mineral exploration company posted revenue of $708,000 in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IE