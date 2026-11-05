White Mountains: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Thursday reported a loss of $39 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of $17.71. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $38.15 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $641.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $773.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTM