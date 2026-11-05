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DXP Enterprises: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights,3 days ago
HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Thursday reported net income of $26.9 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.64.
The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $587.2 million in the period.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXPE