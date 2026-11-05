Scynexis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Scynexis Inc. (SCYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCYX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCYX