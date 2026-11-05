BlackRock TCP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) on Thursday reported a loss of $66.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $28.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCPC