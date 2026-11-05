CRA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $13.9 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of $2.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The consulting firm posted revenue of $214.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.6 million.

CRA expects full-year revenue in the range of $830 million to $840 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRAI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRAI