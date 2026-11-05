Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $296.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $4.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.64 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.27 per share.

The upscale clothing company posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.14 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RL