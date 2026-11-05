Parker-Hannifin: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $884 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $6.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $8.90 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.23 per share.

The maker of motion and control products posted revenue of $5.99 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.82 billion.

Parker-Hannifin expects full-year earnings in the range of $36.45 to $37.25 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PH