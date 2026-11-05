Collegium Pharmaceutical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $21.8 million.

The Stoughton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.96 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $216.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $215 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COLL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COLL