Kelly Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYB) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Troy, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $927.2 million in the period.

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