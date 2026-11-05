Genie Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) on Thursday reported profit of $10.2 million in its third quarter.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 40 cents per share.

The provider of oil and gas energy services posted revenue of $127.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNE