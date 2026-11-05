Arrow Electronics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $318.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $6.17. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.98 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $10.72 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Arrow Electronics expects its per-share earnings to range from $7 to $7.20.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $11.55 billion to $12.15 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Arrow Electronics shares have increased 84% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 82% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARW