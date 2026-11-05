Peloton: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $96.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 19 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The exercise bike and treadmill company posted revenue of $559.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $555.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Peloton said it expects revenue in the range of $625 million to $650 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTON