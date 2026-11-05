Sonida Senior Living: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.3 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 65 cents per share.

The operator of senior living communities posted revenue of $210.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $190.2 million.

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