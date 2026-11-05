Gibraltar Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $11.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Buffalo, New York-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.01 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The building-products company posted revenue of $479.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $487.7 million.

Gibraltar Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $4.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROCK