Sphere Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) on Thursday reported a loss of $176 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $4.84 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.79 per share.

The company posted revenue of $274.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $269.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPHR