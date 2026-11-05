Cronos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Thursday reported profit of $13.8 million in its third quarter.

The Stayner, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The cannabis company posted revenue of $63.5 million in the period.

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