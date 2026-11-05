Monte Rosa Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $54.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLUE