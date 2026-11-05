Palvella Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (PVLA) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its third quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.70 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.65 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVLA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVLA