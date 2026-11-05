Teleflex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $927.4 million.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $22.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.63 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The medical equipment maker posted revenue of $567.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $573.8 million.

Teleflex expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.50 to $7.75 per share.

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