Strategic Education: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $98.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $4.68. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.72 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $325.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA