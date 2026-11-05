Graham: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — Graham Corp. (GHM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $4.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Batavia, New York-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The maker of vacuum and heat-transfer equipment posted revenue of $69.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.2 million.

Graham expects full-year revenue in the range of $285 million to $295 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GHM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GHM