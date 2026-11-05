Planet Fitness: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $52 million.

The Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The fitness center operator posted revenue of $360 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $342.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLNT