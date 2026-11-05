Aspen Aerogels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its third quarter.

The Northborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The maker of insulation products posted revenue of $85.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Aspen Aerogels said it expects revenue in the range of $60 million to $75 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.80. A year ago, they were trading at $7.19.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASPN